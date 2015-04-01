Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 1 DPI:
* Exceeds target by closing its oversubscribed pan-African ADP II fund at $725 million
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SANTIAGO, March 31 Spanish renewable energy firm Cox Energy is in advanced talks to bring in a partner for its South American operations, the company told Reuters on Friday.