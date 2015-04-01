BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
April 1 Indo Internacional SA Sociedad En Liquidacion :
* Restates net profit for H2 to 14.1 million euros ($15.14 million) versus 13.9 million euros previously reported

($1 = 0.9311 euros)
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year