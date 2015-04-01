April 1 Euronext:

* 100,000 new ordinary shares issued by TIE Kinetix NV will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam as of April 2

* Reason for TIE Kinetix share issue is the conversion of listed convertible bonds

* Reference price of new shares is 7 euros ($8) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9297 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)