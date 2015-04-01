April 1 SacOil Holdings Ltd :
* Withdrawal of cautionary announcement
* Has terminated its participation with transnational
corporation of Nigeria Plc ('Transcorp'), operator of oil
prospecting licence ("OPL") 281
* Aim of rationalisation is to restructure company's future
capital requirements and focus on cash generative assets and low
risk exploration assets
* Paid $12.5 million towards farm-in fees on 28 Feb 2011,
which contractually will be refunded with interest by transcorp
* Will not have any future commitments and obligations
associated with appraisal of OPL 281
* Farm-in fee to Transcorp, transaction fee payable to
energy equity resources norway of $12 million and $2.5 million
respectively will not be due
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)