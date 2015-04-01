April 1 SacOil Holdings Ltd :

* Withdrawal of cautionary announcement

* Has terminated its participation with transnational corporation of Nigeria Plc ('Transcorp'), operator of oil prospecting licence ("OPL") 281

* Aim of rationalisation is to restructure company's future capital requirements and focus on cash generative assets and low risk exploration assets

* Paid $12.5 million towards farm-in fees on 28 Feb 2011, which contractually will be refunded with interest by transcorp

* Will not have any future commitments and obligations associated with appraisal of OPL 281

* Farm-in fee to Transcorp, transaction fee payable to energy equity resources norway of $12 million and $2.5 million respectively will not be due