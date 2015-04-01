April 1 Jenoptik AG

* Says ECE Industriebeteiligungen GmbH sells shares in company

* Says ECE Industriebeteiligungen GmbH has sold its remaining stake of 10.48 percent

* Says ECE Industriebeteiligungen GmbH has sold 6 million shares at 11.90 eur each to institutional investors

* Says free float rises to 89 percent from 75 percent

* Says Thüringer Industriebeteiligungs Gmbh & Co. KG, which holds 11 percent stake, wants to hold onto its holding in Jenoptik Further company coverage: