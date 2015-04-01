Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 1 Jenoptik AG
* Says ECE Industriebeteiligungen GmbH sells shares in company
* Says ECE Industriebeteiligungen GmbH has sold its remaining stake of 10.48 percent
* Says ECE Industriebeteiligungen GmbH has sold 6 million shares at 11.90 eur each to institutional investors
* Says free float rises to 89 percent from 75 percent
* Says Thüringer Industriebeteiligungs Gmbh & Co. KG, which holds 11 percent stake, wants to hold onto its holding in Jenoptik Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order