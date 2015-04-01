April 1 Genovis AB :

* Says has decided on a fully guaranteed rights issue

* At full subscription issue would provide company with proceeds of about 14.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.68 million) before issue costs

* Issue comprises a maximum of 14,563,768 shares and subscription price is 1 crown per share

