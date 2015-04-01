BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
April 1 Genovis AB :
* Says has decided on a fully guaranteed rights issue
* At full subscription issue would provide company with proceeds of about 14.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.68 million) before issue costs
* Issue comprises a maximum of 14,563,768 shares and subscription price is 1 crown per share
($1 = 8.6161 Swedish crowns)
MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year