BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
April 1 Compress SA :
* Piotr Pawlikowski lowers his stake in company to 36.25 percent from 40.25 via sale of 200,000 shares
* Piotr Pawlikowski is vice chairman of the company's management board
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.