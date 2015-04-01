BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
April 1 Sporever SA :
* Announces agreement in principal with Attractive Sport , which would acquire a 45 percent stake (994,572 shares) in Sporever
* Finalization is subject to conditions which, if exercised, will enable Attractive Sport to become the reference shareholder of Sporever
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.