April 1 Afren Plc

* Update on interim funding

* Has entered into a conditional agreement with noteholders representing approximately 42 pct of outstanding principal amount due under its 2016 notes, 2019 notes and 2020 notes

* Now expects to release group's 2014 full year results at same time as issue of PPNs

* Also expects to be able to announce appointment of a new CEO at same time

* Anticipated that PPNs would be issued by end of march 2015.

* Obtained from lenders of Ebok debt facility further deferral of $50 million amortisation payment originally due on 31 Jan until 30 April 2015