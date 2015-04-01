UPDATE 2-China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
(Corrects currency in headline to USD from Sterling)
April 1 Fastjet Plc
* Result of placing of new ordinary shares
* Placing raised approximately $75 million
* Placed 5 million new ordinary shares at a price of 1 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, March 30 The National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising $587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.