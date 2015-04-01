BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
April 1 Hydrophi Technologies Europe SA :
* Completes subscription and allots 8,890,809 series E shares at 0.30 zloty per share
* Total of 8,890,809 series E shares were acquired by one investor
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.