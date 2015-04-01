BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
April 1 Public Systeme Hopscotch SA :
* Reports FY net income group share 1.6 million euros ($1.72 million) versus 0.2 million euros a year ago
* Expects to continue to improve profitability in 2015
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9283 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.