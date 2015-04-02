Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 2 Keyyo SA :
* Repurchased 2 blocks of 35,000 shares from Truffle Capital and Eric Saiz
* Shares in treasury rose by 70,000 shares, 3.8 percent of capital Source text: bit.ly/1BPvDvx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order