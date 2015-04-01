Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 1 SSH Communications Security Oyj :
* UK financial institution has selected SSH Communications Security to deliver Universal SSH Key Manager and Cryptoauditor
* Says contract values include reseller's share
* Order received is 2.3 million euros ($2.50 million)
* Software license sales of received order will be recognized during Q1 2015 and maintenance sales portion during fiscal years 2015 - 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9283 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order