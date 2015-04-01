April 1 SSH Communications Security Oyj :

* UK financial institution has selected SSH Communications Security to deliver Universal SSH Key Manager and Cryptoauditor

* Says contract values include reseller's share

* Order received is 2.3 million euros ($2.50 million)

* Software license sales of received order will be recognized during Q1 2015 and maintenance sales portion during fiscal years 2015 - 2017