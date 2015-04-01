UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 1 Trigano SA :
* Acquires assets from Autocaravans Rimor by Luano Camp, Trigano subsidiary
* Acquisition decided by the Sienne Commercial Court to anticipate a likely completion of the asset sale process of the company Autocaravans Rimor
Source text: bit.ly/1G58CMM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.