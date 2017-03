Investors concerned about South Africa's political situation - Treasury

JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South Africa's National Treasury said on Tuesday investors at a confidence-building roadshow abroad had expressed concerns about the country's political enviroment. Amid reports that he was about to be sacked, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan flew back from Britain to South Africa early on Tuesday, following an abrupt recall by President Jacob Zuma that caused the roadshow to be aborted.