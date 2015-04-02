April 2 Avocet Mining Plc :

* Award of Tri-K exploitation permit

* Subsidiary company, Wega Mining Guinea, has been granted an exploitation permit, or mining licence, for its TRI-K project in north east Guinea

* Avocet is working to ensure that its financing and project development plans will allow it to start construction as early as possible in 2016