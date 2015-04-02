April 2 Playtech Plc :

* Agreed to acquire a 91.1 per cent fully-diluted stake in TradeFX limited ("TradeFX"), an online CFDS and binary options broker and trading platform provider

* Earn out payment of up to 250 million euros based on future performance

* Consideration payable comprises an initial cash payment of 208 million euros

* Consideration at multiple of up to 8x adjusted EBITDA

* Acquisition immediately significantly earnings enhancing