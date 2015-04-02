UPDATE 1-Turkish bank exec charged in U.S. case on Iran sanctions evasion
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have arrested an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank who is accused of conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.
April 2 Value Holdings AG :
* FY net profit 0.13 million euros ($140,751) versus 0.89 million euros year ago
* In FY 2014 has generated positive net interest income
* Sees FY 2015 significantly rising earnings compared to the previous year, if sales succeed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9236 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have arrested an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank who is accused of conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.
March 28 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust said on Tuesday that its unitholders approved the company's takeover by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion.