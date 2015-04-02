UPDATE 1-Turkish bank exec charged in U.S. case on Iran sanctions evasion
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have arrested an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank who is accused of conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.
April 2 S IMMO AG :
* Exchange offer with cash-alternative has been accepted in acceptance period for 475,769 S Immo participating certificates; this represents 42.08 percent of total S Immo participating certificate capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have arrested an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank who is accused of conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.
March 28 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust said on Tuesday that its unitholders approved the company's takeover by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion.