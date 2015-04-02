UPDATE 1-Turkish bank exec charged in U.S. case on Iran sanctions evasion
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have arrested an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank who is accused of conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.
April 2 Zeder Investments Ltd
* Headline EPS for previous financial year ended 28 February 2014 amounts to 26.6 cents instead of 25.8 cents
* FY headline earnings per share will be between 21.5 cents and 22.5 cents
* Increase in recurring HEPS due to improved earnings contributions from majority of Zeder's underlying investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have arrested an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank who is accused of conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.
March 28 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust said on Tuesday that its unitholders approved the company's takeover by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion.