April 2 Zeder Investments Ltd

* Headline EPS for previous financial year ended 28 February 2014 amounts to 26.6 cents instead of 25.8 cents

* FY headline earnings per share will be between 21.5 cents and 22.5 cents

* Increase in recurring HEPS due to improved earnings contributions from majority of Zeder's underlying investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: