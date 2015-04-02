BRIEF-Russian Railways sign MoU with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways
* Says signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways for strategic cooperation in the railways electrification
April 2 Londonmetric Property Plc :
* Agreed a new 400 million stg unsecured revolving credit facility with a syndicate of five lender
* New facility can be increased to 500 million stg and is for a five year term, with a two year extension
* Facility has a minimum margin of 130 bps with an opening margin of 150 bps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAUSANNE, March 28 Glencore does not see further consolidation in agricultural commodities as straightforward and views a U.S. acquisition as less crucial than in the past, the group's agriculture chief said on Tuesday.