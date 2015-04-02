UPDATE 1-Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
April 2 (Reuters) -
* Premier Oil Plc shares up 3.29 percent, after cos discover oil and gas at Zebedee Well, Falkland Islands
* Rockhopper Exploration Plc shares up 8.23 pct
* Falkland Oil and Gas Ltd rises Over 20 pct Further company coverage: For full story, click on:
* Says on track to meet profit targets (Adds analyst reaction, shares)
BERLIN, March 28 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann reported a rise in 2016 core profit, helped by its television, music and technical services businesses.