April 2 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group (NCSP Group) :

* Says that Moscow Exchange has approved amendments to PJSC NCSP's exchange traded bonds

* Changes to the decision on placement for issues BO-01, BO-03, BO-04, and BO-05

* Changes to the decision on emission for issues BO-01, BO-03, BO-04, and BO-05

* Changes to the prospectus for issues BO-01, BO-02, BO-03, BO-04, and BO-05

* With the changes maturity of future placements was extended from three to ten years Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)