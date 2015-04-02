BRIEF-Russian Railways sign MoU with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways
* Says signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways for strategic cooperation in the railways electrification
April 2 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group (NCSP Group) :
* Says that Moscow Exchange has approved amendments to PJSC NCSP's exchange traded bonds
* Changes to the decision on placement for issues BO-01, BO-03, BO-04, and BO-05
* Changes to the decision on emission for issues BO-01, BO-03, BO-04, and BO-05
* Changes to the prospectus for issues BO-01, BO-02, BO-03, BO-04, and BO-05
* With the changes maturity of future placements was extended from three to ten years Source text for Eikon:
LAUSANNE, March 28 Glencore does not see further consolidation in agricultural commodities as straightforward and views a U.S. acquisition as less crucial than in the past, the group's agriculture chief said on Tuesday.