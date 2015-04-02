April 2 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group :

* FY 2014 revenue $955.6 million, up 3 pct versus year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA $569.1 million, up 11.5 pct versus year ago

* FY 2014 net loss $414.7 million versus loss $104.7 million year ago

* FY 2014 net debt $1.43 billion versus $1.77 billion year ago

* Says FY loss was incurred due to non-cash expense on foreign exchange loss in the amount of $789.1 million in 2014 and $125.4 million in 2013