UPDATE 1-Turkish bank exec charged in U.S. case on Iran sanctions evasion
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have arrested an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank who is accused of conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.
April 2 Quest For Growth Privak SA :
* Says NAV per share at March 31 was 10.73 euros ($12) versus 10.51 euros at Feb. 28 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9237 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 28 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust said on Tuesday that its unitholders approved the company's takeover by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion.