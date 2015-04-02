Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 2 Yellow Hat SA :
* Sells 9,100 shares in its unit Smart Publishing Sp. z o.o. for 2.2 million zlotys ($586,135) and buys 778,582 shares of Molmedica SA for 2.2 million zlotys
* Says after transaction it does not hold any stake in Smart Publishing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7534 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order