Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 2 Comptel Oyj :
* Comptel has won deal with New Telefonica Group Customer in South America
* Order value is about 1.3 million euros ($1.40 million)
* Deal is a continuation of Comptel's relationship with and expansion in Telefonica group
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9249 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order