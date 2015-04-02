April 2 Opteam SA :

* Signed on March 31 new contract with PGE Dystrybucja SA for 1.57 million zlotys ($417,976)

* The company will provide technical services to hardware and software operated by PGE Dystrybucja

* Total value of contracts with PGE Dystrybucja crossed 3.25 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7562 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)