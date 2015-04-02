Top trading houses at commodities conference
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
April 2 Sika AG :
* Establishes subsidiary in Myanmar and opens new plant in Sri Lanka
* Strengthens presence in Asia-Pacific
* Says establishment of Sika Myanmar marks milestone in implementation of growth strategy in emerging countries Source text: bit.ly/1yFcDzK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Successfully completed placement of mandatory convertible securities in aggregate amount of 218,490,000 Swiss francs ($221.79 million)with Neue Helvetische Bank AG acting as Lead Manager