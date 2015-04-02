BRIEF-Metrospaces announces restructuring of Venezuelan assets
* Metrospaces announces restructuring of assets and refocus of business plan to the U.S.A.
April 2 Sofina SA :
* FY net income 286.9 million euros ($311.95 million) versus 198.4 million euros year ago
* Will propose a dividend of 1.71 euros per share, up 8 percent versus previous year
Source text: bit.ly/1yGdboS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Metrospaces announces restructuring of assets and refocus of business plan to the U.S.A.
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)