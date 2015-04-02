April 2 Lloyd Fonds AG :

* Offer to transfer ships to Lloyd Fonds AG in return for issue of shares approved by only one of eleven ship entities with necessary 75 pct majority

* Necessary 75 pct majority not reached by ten entities

* Extraordinary shareholder meeting of Lloyd Fonds AG, at which a resolution approving issue of new share capital was to be passed, has been postponed