April 2 PIK Group :

* FY 2014 net profit 3.8 billion roubles ($67.21 million) versus 7.4 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 net profit decrease is primarily due to recognized one-time non-cash impairment losses of 5.2 billion roubles

* FY 2014 adjusted EBITDA 12.5 billion roubles versus 14 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 revenue 61.3 billion roubles versus 62.5 billion roubles year ago

* Net debt as at Dec. 31, 2014 of 10.2 billion roubles versus 18 billion roubles as at Dec. 31, 2013