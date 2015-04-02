BRIEF-• Moneygram and Ant Financial announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period
April 2 Ingenico SA :
* Ingenico Group and Intel Corp to bring payments to the Internet of Things
* Companies will jointly develop a mobile tablet that supports EMV and NFC payment functionalities
DUBAI, March 28 At least some of the proceeds from the sale of Souq.com to Amazon.com will be invested back in the business, the co-founder of the Middle East online retailer said on Tuesday.