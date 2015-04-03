UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 3 Wojas SA :
* Signs in consortium with its subsidiary, WOJAS Trade Sp. z o.o., new credit line deal with BNP PARIBAS Bank Polska for 8 million zlotys ($2.14 million) and bank guarantees deal for 1 million zlotys
* Both credit loans are due on March 23, 2016 and carry interest based on WIBOR1M and bank's margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7395 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.