April 3 Wojas SA :

* Signs in consortium with its subsidiary, WOJAS Trade Sp. z o.o., new credit line deal with BNP PARIBAS Bank Polska for 8 million zlotys ($2.14 million) and bank guarantees deal for 1 million zlotys

* Both credit loans are due on March 23, 2016 and carry interest based on WIBOR1M and bank's margin