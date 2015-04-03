BRIEF-JCR Pharmaceuticals initiates phase 1/2 clinical trial of jr-141 in hunter syndrome
* Says co initiates phase 1/2 clinical trial of jr-141 in hunter syndrome
April 3 Biokhimik OJSC :
* FY 2014 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 1.13 billion roubles ($19.98 million) versus 1.43 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net loss of 297.2 million roubles versus loss of 3.5 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1HrCmk2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.5500 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co initiates phase 1/2 clinical trial of jr-141 in hunter syndrome
* Says it will buy dental equipments lending business from a Tokyo-based firm Neo-x, for 32.9 million yen