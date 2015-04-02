Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 2 Bilendi SA :
* Reports full year revenue of 12.7 million euros ($13.80 million) versus 14.0 million euros a year ago
* Full year EBITDA is 0.08 million euros versus 0.71 million euros a year ago
* Full year net loss group share is 2.78 million euros versus loss of 3.18 million euros a year ago
* Reaffirms its targets: growth in 2015 between 35 pct and 40 pct, of which 5-10 pct organic growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order