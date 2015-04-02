April 2 Soft Computing SA :

* Buys back 249,269 own shares (9.92 pct capital) from Odyssée Venture for 1,744,883 euros ($1.9 million), which is 7.00 euros per share

* Board of directors to vote on April 27 the cancellation of 249,269 shares bough back

