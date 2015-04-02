Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 2 Soft Computing SA :
* Buys back 249,269 own shares (9.92 pct capital) from Odyssée Venture for 1,744,883 euros ($1.9 million), which is 7.00 euros per share
* Board of directors to vote on April 27 the cancellation of 249,269 shares bough back
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order