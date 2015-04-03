April 3 Elemental Holding SA :

* Starts negotiations to buy majority stake in Gorenje Surovina druzba za predelavo odpadkov d.o.o. from Gorenje d.d.

* Negotiations also involve some other subsidiaries of Gorenje Surovina that operates in recycling of metals in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia

* Gorenje dd and Elemental Holding SA expect to complete the negotiations by the end of Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)