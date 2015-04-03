BRIEF-Global One Real Estate Investment to issue new units
* Says it will issue 28,600 new units through public offering
April 3 Otkritie FC Bank :
* Says it will hold book building for its BO-P01 and BO-P02 series bonds placed under bond issue program on April 6-7
* Says placement of bonds is initially planned for April 13 Source text - bit.ly/1F904yW , bit.ly/1GoyzWd
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 28,600 new units through public offering
LONDON, March 31 The cost of insuring South African government debt against default hit the highest level in 15 weeks on Friday after President Jacob Zuma sacked his Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan as part of a wider cabinet reshuffle.