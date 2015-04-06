UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 6 Synergy Group :
* FY 2014 net revenue 28.16 billion roubles ($505.32 million) versus 26.38 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 sales of 46.81 billion roubles versus 44.59 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 total comprehensive income 1.09 billion roubles versus 1.54 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1Jf8qcd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 55.7275 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.