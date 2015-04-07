BRIEF-U.S. district court invalidates four Acorda Therapeutics Ampyra patents
* U.S. district court issues decision to invalidate four Ampyra patents; company will appeal ruling
April 7 Ablynx NV
* Ablynx initiates the second of two phase IIb RA studies with its anti-IL-6R nanobody, partnered with Abbvie
* Announced that it has administered first dose in phase IIb study to evaluate efficacy and safety of its anti-IL-6r nanobody, ALX-0061
* Study is expected to enrol 228 subjects in United States, Europe and South America
* Expect top line results from two phase IIb studies in RA before end of 2016- CEO of Ablynx
WASHINGTON, March 31 Comcast Corp said Friday it would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.