BRIEF-Beluga FY net loss attributable to co shareholders narrows to 24,000 euros
* FY turnover 5.8 million euros ($6.20 million) versus 4.1 million euros year ago
April 7 East Capital Explorer
* Says has repurchased 95,000 shares between 25 march and 2 april 2015, at an average price of sek 55.78 per share Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* FY turnover 5.8 million euros ($6.20 million) versus 4.1 million euros year ago
NEW YORK, March 31 The Federal Reserve could begin shrinking its $4.5-trillion balance sheet as soon as this year, earlier than most economists expect, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Friday in the central bank's most definitive comments on the question that looms over financial markets.