April 7 INVL Technology AB :

* Says its unit Norway Registers Development plans to participate in the new share issue of Etronika and to acquire 80 percent in Etronika, UAB shares

* Says total amount of investments, including loans to Etronika, UAB will amount up to 400,000 euros ($436,560) Source text: bit.ly/1H0HE80

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)