BRIEF-US Patent board rules for Biogen in Forward patent case
* US Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling is about "interference" and follows earlier ruling for biogen on ipr Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
April 7 Elos AB :
* Elos acquires US based Onyx Medical, supplier to the Orthopaedic Trauma and Extremities markets
* Onyx Medical employs 120 people at their US facilities in Memphis, Tennessee and generated 2014 sales of $16 million (138 million Swedish crowns)
* Says deal is expected to close in April 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said on Friday that vaccinations have begun in a mid-stage trial testing an experimental DNA vaccine for Zika.