BRIEF-U.S. district court invalidates four Acorda Therapeutics Ampyra patents
* U.S. district court issues decision to invalidate four Ampyra patents; company will appeal ruling
April 7 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :
* Says is initiating a pre-clinical research collaboration with RXi Pharmaceuticals, an American biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics, that address high-unmet medical needs primarily in the area of dermatology and ophthalmology
* Says the partnership is governed by a pre-clinical research collaboration agreement
* Initially, the purpose of the pre-clinical research collaboration is to utilize the companies' complementary scientific platforms to explore potential synergies
* Both companies will retain exclusive ownership rights to existing registered intellectual property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
