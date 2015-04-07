BRIEF-Chemed Corp CEO Kevin Mcnamara's 2016 compensation $6.5 mln
* Chemed corp - ceo kevin mcnamara's total compensation for 2016 was $6.5 million versus $7.4 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 NTS ASA
* Kongle Elve AS, owned by board member Vidar Øie Nilsen, has sold all 12,410 shares in NTS ASA at 17.50 Norwegian crowns ($2) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.9447 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds