April 7 Catena AB

* Takes part in new issue from new SFF (Nya Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering AB)

* Participates with a combination terminal in Hallsberg and lending through a five year bond 112 million Swedish crowns ($13.08 million) with fixed annual interest of 1.42 percent

* SFF is co-owned by Catena, Diös, Fabege, Platzer and Wihlborgs