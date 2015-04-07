UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 7 Agrowill Group AB :
* Says fulfills its obligations of restructuring plan and provides final remaining payment to creditors - 85 pct of creditor's amount
* As provided in company's restructuring plan, the company will pay to creditors remaining debt of 2.96 million euros ($3.23 million) on April 7-10
* After final settlement with creditors, in accordance with law, the company will apply to court for completion of process of restructuring
* Says remaining payments to the creditors of its subsidiary agricultural companies (ten companies) - 85 pct of creditors claims, i.e. 1.56 million euros will be carried out as it is foreseen in the restructuring plans of each company - till December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.