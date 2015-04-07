UPDATE 1-McDonald's Canada says 95,000 affected in careers website hack
March 31 McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.
April 7 Euler Hermes Group Sa :
* Signs distribution agreement with Al Hilal Bank subsidiary Al Hilal Takaful in Abu Dhabi
* Partnership with Al Hilal Bank to enable its Abu Dhabi customers to take advantage of trade credit insurance solutions offered by Euler Hermes Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.
LONDON, March 31 Emerging markets have had a stellar start to the year, with equities delivering world-beating returns in the first 2017 quarter and the Mexican peso topping currency gains with a 10 percent bounce against the dollar.